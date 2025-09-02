Buffalo Bills continue to strengthen their core of players for the 2025 NFL season with Josh Allen as the team’s biggest star after winning last season’s MVP award. Head coach Sean McDermott is bringing back a familiar face who already spent a long time with the American Football Conference franchise.

Allen will begin the season with the backing of having been the best player last year and with the desire to set himself apart from Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday, when the Bills debut in the new campaign and put an end to the rumors. Although they added a new piece, the Buffalo franchise will have to wait before using it.

After a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that ended their playoff run, the Bills want to fuel high expectations for the new season, with McDermott setting the path and Allen leading. In that context, they will give time to an old familiar face who would join the team after being added to the practice squad.

Who is the familiar face returning to the Bills?

The Bills have re-signed wide receiver Gabe Davis, adding him to the practice squad while he recovers from a meniscus tear. The 26-year-old returns to share the field with Allen after a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he played ten games.

Davis had been selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft out of UCF. In his four seasons with the team, he recorded 163 receptions, 2,730 yards, and 27 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he added 474 yards and 6 touchdowns in 7 games. Now he returns to the team that developed him, although he will initially be part of the practice squad, which will allow him to recover without pressure.

The difficult stint with the Jaguars

In March 2024, Davis left the Bills to sign a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. However, his season was cut short by a meniscus injury that sidelined him. The wide receiver ended up being released in May 2025 after recording just 20 receptions, 239 yards, and 2 touchdowns in ten appearances for a team that had more disappointments than highlights throughout the year.