Bills’ Josh Allen becomes the fastest player to get 300 TDs: How long did it take Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills started the season hot and the quarterback broke an NFL record. How long did it take for Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, to get to the milestone?

By Bruno Milano

The Buffalo Bills have plenty of reasons to celebrate. Not only has the team started the season 3-0, but Josh Allen became the fastest quarterback to reach 300 touchdowns in NFL history. However, this milestone begs the question, given the fact that we live in the Patrick Mahomes era, how long did it take the Kansas City Chiefs to get to that same mark?

Well, Allen did it in 127 career games. In fact, after the Thursday Night Football game vs. Miami Dolphins, he now has 301. This means he averages 2,3 touchdowns per game.

He broke the record previously held by his modern day nemesis, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. Allen, who is the reigning MVP of the NFL, is trying to get the elusive Vince Lombardi trophy this season.

How long did it take Mahomes?

Allen barely broke the record, as Patrick Mahomes needed one more game, 128, to get to 300 touchdowns. These two quarterbacks are neck-and-neck, however Mahomes has the upper hand in the playoffs, having a 4-0 record against Allen in the postseason. Allen leads Mahomes in the regular season 4-1.

Mahomes and Allen are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, there is a third guy in Lamar Jackson who plays as good as them. Jackson is a two-time MVP, but has 219 touchdowns in 113 games. Hence, he needs 81 total touchdowns in the next 13 games if he wants to tie Allen’s record. Seems quite the task.

How does Allen’s touchdowns distribute?

Out of his 300 tuddies, 200 of them are regular season touchdown passes and 25 are in the playoffs. Allen also has 67 rushing touchdowns in the regular season and another seven in the postseason. Funny enough, he has also caught two touchdown passes in his career.

Allen has established himself as a dual-threat quarterback. However, he is one of the best passers, and one of the best runners. This makes him elite everywhere. When you face Josh Allen, it’s pretty much a ‘pick your poison‘ game.

