Stefon Diggs ’emotional’ on return to Buffalo as Patriots visit Josh Allen’s Bills in Week 5

Back in the day, one of the deadliest NFL duos was the Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs combination. Now, the quarterback remains in the Buffalo Bills while the wideout plays for the New England Patriots. With both teams playing at Highmark Stadium, the wide receiver has opened up about his return to his former home.

This will be the first time Diggs plays in his former home since leaving the Bills. He made a mark with the team but now, it’s an emotional time for him. “To me, obviously, it’s a little sentimental. I spent a lot of time there,” Diggs said to Khari Thompson of Boston.com. He then added, “I’m real familiar with the staff, familiar with the guys there. The guys that I’ve maintained a relationship with, I’m looking forward to seeing them play. It’s going to be a little bit emotional.“

Diggs spent four seasons in Buffalo and had over 1100 yards in each of those seasons, racking up four Pro Bowl selections and an All Pro as well. In 2020, he led the league in catches and receiving yards as well.

Drake Maye is putting good numbers with Diggs too

Stefon Diggs is a quarterback-friendly wide receiver. His routes and hands are very good so the quarterback naturally will look for him. As of now, it’s one of the most prolific duos in the league.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

Among duos with at least 20 targets this season, Maye and Diggs have connected on 86.4% of the passes. This puts them as the best duo in terms of completion percentage. They are above the likes of Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown (84.4%) and Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua (84%).

Volume is also increasing for Diggs

In Week 2 and 3, Diggs had five and three targets, but last week, he had seven targets and he caught six of them for 101 yards. The chemistry is building up and this could turn into a big ‘revenge‘ game for Diggs if all goes well.

The Patriots are 2-2 this season but they’ve only beaten teams with losing records. Hence, they are still seeking a top win to lift the team’s credibility. The offense has also been inconsistent. First week they scored 13, then exploded for 33, then crashed down to 14 only to erupt for 42 last week. They will need the dinamite because it’s tough to stop Josh Allen.