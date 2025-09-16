Justin Herbert teammate caught crying by Jim Harbaugh during second quarter against Raiders

Justin Herbert certainly had another good game with the Chargers, helping his team win, but one of his teammates wasn’t feeling well at all during the Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Daiyan Henley was found by Jim Harbaugh crying in the middle of the game.

It all happened during the second quarter when the Chargers were already winning thanks to the good pace Herbert had established. It was at that moment that Harbaugh discovered Henley crying because he felt physically unwell; he was sick. After the game, he said, “Coach Minter caught me crying, so I’m a little embarrassed about that.”

Harbaugh reportedly asked him if he wanted to stop playing, but his response was like that of a stubborn veteran player who has already been through similar situations. “But he came up to me and asked me if I needed to come out, but I’m like, nah, I’ve been here too long, I can’t take myself off the game.”

Henley Was Sick but Had a Good Game

The report from Kris Rhim indicates that Henley was suffering from some ailments during the game. He had woken up that morning with a 101-degree fever but still reported to the team for the Week 2 game. Rhim also shared the player’s stats from the game, noting, “Henley finished with 10 tackles, 1 interception, 1 sack, 2 TFLs, and 2 passes broken up.”

Daiyan Henley reacts after a 40-7 victory against the Patriots on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

For Henley, it was the best game of his career so far. He has been with the Chargers since 2023 and has been working with Harbaugh since last year, who has brought a new strategy to the team. Last season, he had a total of 147 combined tackles with one interception in what was his most productive season to date.

Now, with the Chargers in a good rhythm thanks to Herbert, who seems to be in tune and ready to keep racking up wins, the team’s defense is likely to follow suit. They performed quite well against the Raiders on the road. In Week 3, they will play the Broncos at home.

