Kansas City Chiefs play against Pittsburgh Steelers for a game in the Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US and Canada below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a Week 16 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on December 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). The visitors still have one last chance to play in the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial. And if you are located in Canada you can watch the game using DAZN.

Three perfect victories for the Chiefs in December against the Broncos, Raiders and most recently the Chargers. The Chiefs haven't lost a game since Wee 7 against the Titans on the road. The team is AFC West Division champion with 10-4-0 overall.

The Steelers still dream of the playoffs, if they win this game and the rest of the regular season games the team could have a remote chance of playing in the postseason. The Steelers have won two of the last three games with a Week 15 win against the Titans.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Storylines

Kansas City Chiefs are dominating the division with 10 wins and only 4 losses, but the Chargers are in the second spot with 8-6-0 overall. Although that doesn't mean anything bad for the Chiefs as the team won the division with a 10-4-0 overall record. The most recent victory for the Chiefs came against the Chargers in an epic game that ended 34-28 in OT. After Week 7 the team has won seven consecutive weeks without stopping. The Chiefs' offense is scoring an average of 27.5 points per game as the 6th-ranked of the 2021-22 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers want to play in the playoffs and the team is willing to win the last three games of the regular season. In Week 15 they beat the Tennessee Titans 19-13 at home as favorites by very few points. That was the Steelers' second victory in December, the team opened the month by winning against the Baltimore Ravens 20-19, and after that game they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 28-36. The Steelers offensive line is scoring an average of 20.8 points per game and the team's defense is allowing 23.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. And if you are located in Canada you can watch the game using DAZN Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites at home to win this game by -10 points and -450 moneyline, they have a solid winning streak thus far. Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs with +10 ATS and +400 moneyline. The totals is offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Pittsburgh Steelers +10.



FanDuel Kansas City Chiefs -10 / -450 Totals 45.5 Pittsburgh Steelers +10 / +400

* Odds via FanDuel