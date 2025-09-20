Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings will lose two key starters ahead of Week 3 showdown vs Bengals

After a first-round NFL playoff exit in 2025, the Minnesota Vikings face a season of challenges, notably the departure of key player Sam Darnold. They opened with a strong win over the Chicago Bears, but a crushing loss to the Atlanta Falcons has raised questions about their competitiveness. As they gear up to face the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Kevin O’Connell grapples with the absence of two crucial players ahead of the Week 3 clash.

According to Dianna Russini, J.J. McCarthy will miss time due to a high ankle sprain, while Aaron Jones is sidelined with a hamstring injury, keeping both out for four weeks. Their absence poses a significant challenge for Kevin O’Connell, who must address the Vikings’ thin depth chart. Since both players are crucial to the team’s success, their injuries leave a glaring gap that could impact upcoming performances.

Despite the significant challenge posed by the absence of both stars, Kevin O’Connell has reportedly chosen their replacements. Carson Wentz will step into the QB1 role, while Jordan Mason will take over at running back against the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport and CBS Sports. Following their recent defeat, the Vikings are under pressure in this crucial matchup to prevent slipping into a negative streak.

While Carson Wentz may not be the headline-grabbing star some might hope for, the Vikings remain optimistic about his debut. According to Diana Russini, head coach Kevin O’Connell has expressed satisfaction with Wentz’s recent training sessions. The veteran QB has demonstrated notable athleticism and resilience, performing well under mounting pressure.

J.J. McCarthy #9 and Aaron Jones Sr. #33 of the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings are reportedly facing a strange new situation in the locker room

With a less-than-stellar previous season behind them, the Minnesota Vikings enter the 2025 NFL season carrying high expectations, particularly with JJ McCarthy stepping in as QB1. Initially, the team appeared to be off to a promising start. However, reports suggest an unusual situation unfolding in the franchise’s locker room, casting a shadow over its optimistic outlook.

As reported by Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, the Vikings are desperate to clinch a victory and are not feeling positive vibes. Even with the season in its early stages, a negative streak could derail their league aspirations. However, a victory would quiet the critics and instill renewed hope among fans for the team’s growth.