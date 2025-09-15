Trending topics:
JJ McCarthy likely out vs Bengals: Who’s the Vikings’ backup QB and how does their depth chart look?

By Bruno Milano

JJ McCarthy quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings
© David Berding/Getty ImagesJJ McCarthy quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings

After their Week 2 loss, the Minnesota Vikings are facing the Week 3 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals with another problem. The quarterback, JJ McCarthy, appears to have suffered an ankle injury that could sideline him for the next game. Who is his backup?

If McCarthy does miss the game, the next man up is NFL veteran Carson Wentz. After years of wandering around the league, Wentz could have the opportunity to play under Kevin O’Connell and see if he can thrive. Once touted as a prodigious talent, Wentz’s career has been going downhill due to injuries and reckless play. With O’Connell though, he might have the chance to get a good game under a brilliant playcaller. The other QB on the depth chart is Max Brosmer, also injured.

This is a developing story…

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
