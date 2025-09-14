Kevin Stefanski reveals if Shedeur Sanders will replace Joe Flacco after Browns’ ugly loss to Ravens

Despite impressing fans with an unexpected preseason performance, the Cleveland Browns have stumbled out of the gate in the 2025-26 NFL season. They suffered a tough defeat against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Joe Flacco‘s underwhelming play has drawn criticism, fueling speculation about losing the QB1 spot to Shedeur Sanders. In response to the rumors, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the situation with a direct statement.

“No. I don’t think it’s fair to talk about that right now. We win as a team. We lose as a team,” Stefanski affirmed, via The Athletic after the game. Even if the collective game did not shine, Joe Flacco’s individual performance was not solid at all. He completed 25 of 45 attempted passes for 199 yardas, a touchdown and an interception. At 40 years old, a performance of this caliber was heavily criticized by fans on social media.

Stefanski’s decision to keep Flacco as QB1 is being heavily criticized, as even Dillon Gabriel managed to perform better in the few minutes he had on the field. For that reason, fans are urging the Browns to bet on Shedeur in the upcoming games. What is certain is that Joe will have a huge opportunity in the next game against the Packers, as repeating a similar performance in a loss could lead to him losing his starting spot towards Sanders or Gabriel.

In the midst of swirling rumors and speculation, Joe Flacco candidly spoke about concerns over his potential demotion from QB1. “I can’t worry about that stuff anyway. It’s honestly not on my mind. I gotta go out there and just play my game, play the way I know how to lead this team the best I can,” he said, via ESPN.

Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens recently secured a victory against the Cleveland Browns, yet faced a setback off the field when highly-touted quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders passed on joining their ranks, opting instead for Kevin Stefanski’s squad, as per ESPN.

Despite the Ravens’ strong interest, Sanders reportedly declined the opportunity due to the presence of Lamar Jackson, who, at 28, is expected to helm the quarterback position for the foreseeable future. Though he starts as the Browns’ QB3, he sees a better opportunity to eventually compete for the starting role, particularly with Joe Flacco nearing 40 and the competition primarily against Dillon Gabriel.