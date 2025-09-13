Shedeur Sanders’ fellow rookie ready to ‘give it my all’ if able to make Browns debut in Week 2 vs. Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have a tough, divisional matchup ahead in Week 2 when they face the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. To bolster their chances, it’s possible that a rookie, not Shedeur Sanders, makes his NFL debut to help the offense.

Running back Quinshon Judkins is listed as questionable to play but head coach Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal about whether the rookie will see some snaps or not. Judkins, however, told reporters, “As a competitor, as a player, you want to go out there and do your best every single day you step on the field. So if I have to play, I’m going to give it my all.”

Judkins’ start to his NFL career has been marked by a misdemeanor battery/ domestic violence charge in Florida. On August 14th, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced that no formal charges would be filed. Therefore, Judkins was able to sign his rookie deal. However, he hasn’t trained much with the team, so his football shape is not in top form yet.

Judkins could be very useful vs. Ravens

Even if he doesn’t play at full strength, Judkins could come as a new piece to help the Browns’ running game. To survive against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the Browns need to be able to drain the clock by running the football. A mix of Judkins, fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and NFL veteran Jerome Ford could help keep the running game fresh.

Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp.

Stefanski is a very good head coach and knows the running game is key to have success in the league. Especially when you have a not-so-mobile quarterback like Joe Flacco, who is starting over Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns and Ravens are trying to avoid an 0-2 start

The AFC North is a merciless division where there is not much margin of error. Also, in-division rivalries are very heated. Both the Browns and Ravens will try to win their first game of the season. But, they also want to make a divisional rival start 0-2 and have tiebreaker deficits.

The Browns already lost a divisional matchup as they lost against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The Ravens instead blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose a barnburner against the Bills.