Kirk Herbstreit’s blunt remark to Carson Wentz turns heads during broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit does not typically make harsh comments during the NFL season, but this time he showed no mercy toward Carson Wentz. As the Vikings quarterback was complaining about pain on the ground, the commentator stated that Wentz should avoid such public expressions of frustration and pain.

“When you’re the captain of the ship, you’re the quarterback, you gotta try to hold some of that emotion in,” Herbstreit said during the Vikings-Chargers game. “And I know he’s frustrated, and he’s hurt, but it’s Week 7. There’s a long way to go…”

Herbstreit admitted that he knew it had been a rough night for Wentz, but his raw, heavy comment focused on how the quarterback, as the face of the team, should be reacting in front of his teammates.

He even suggested that if Justin Jefferson acted similarly, the reaction would be widespread: “If Jefferson does that… is probable on SportsCenter, everywhere…. social media, ‘What’s wrong with this guy?’… quarterback does that is worst, because, like I say, you’re the guy, the leader….”

Was Herbstreit a quarterback?

Yes, Herbstreit was a quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a short career playing college football, but it was enough for him to compile 2,263 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 38 games. He never played in the NFL.

What happens to the Vikings without Wentz?

Things could become seriously complicated for the Vikings without Wentz. They were forced to use their third-string quarterback during the game against the Chargers, as Max Brosmer finished the game with just 13 yards and three completed passes. It is likely he will receive another opportunity in Week 9.