Kyle Shanahan credits 49ers fans for a unique edge no other team seems to have

Kyle Shanahan made it clear just how much San Francisco 49ers fans are impacting games far from Levi’s Stadium. He said the team often doesn’t need “to use a silent cadence for road games because of all the 49ers fans in the building.” Shanahan called it “one of the coolest things about our franchise.”

He added that the advantage is obvious even before the team arrives. “All week we can watch on film, other people using silent cadence, and we won’t have to on 1st and 2nd down,” he said. According to Shanahan, “our fans show up” in a way he’s never experienced elsewhere.

The support is so overwhelming it follows his family, too. Shanahan said his wife notices it every week: “When they land the whole plane is doing a Niners chant.” He emphasized how rare the phenomenon is, saying, “I haven’t had that at any organization I’ve ever been at,” highlighting just how unique 49ers fans are.

49ers boast strong road record

San Francisco currently holds a 5-2 record on the road, having played exceptionally well away from home. This supports Shanahan’s statements about the unwavering support from the fans. Their next game on the road will be against the Cleveland Browns before they enter their Week 14 bye.

The last time the 49ers lost on the road was against the Houston Texans in a painful 15-26 defeat when Purdy was unavailable. However, they bounced back to win in New York against the Giants (34-24). These crucial road victories have been key to maintaining their current 7-2 overall record.

Shanahan new plan with Purdy’s return

Shanahan recently spoke about how well Purdy performed in his return to the 49ers. “I won’t compare him to everybody else, you just have to look at his numbers and not many people have done better than him,” Shanahan stated. However, behind that successful return, there may be a need for a more aggressive offensive plan, as detailed by David Lombardi in his article for The San Francisco Standard.

“It’s also clear that the 49ers’ offense left some meat on the bone. Perhaps Shanahan can run more frequently on some third downs. This would give the 49ers potentially manageable fourth-down tries instead of putting Purdy into difficult passing situations, a problem which scuttled three promising drives,” Lombardi wrote.