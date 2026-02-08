Super Bowl LX team introductions: Who will present the Patriots and Seahawks?

Super Bowl LX’s build-up is already shaping into a spectacle well beyond the gridiron. As fans and players converge on Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium, the NFL has tapped two entertainment icons to kick off the night’s pageantry, lending Hollywood flair to an already historic matchup.

For the Patriots, a rock legend will step into the spotlight to present his team before kickoff. Across the field, Seattle’s own actor — long a vocal Seahawks fan — will have the honor of introducing the NFC champions to the roaring pregame crowd.

These celebrity introductions add another layer to a Super Bowl filled with narratives, tradition and star power. While the pageantry rises, both franchises prepare to write the next chapter in a rivalry with deep postseason roots.

Jon Bon Jovi and Chris Pratt will introduce the teams

In a nod to the NFL’s growing blend of sport and spectacle, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has been tapped to introduce the New England Patriots before kickoff at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara. A devoted Patriots supporter with longstanding ties to the franchise, his role adds cultural cachet to the pre-game proceedings.

Chris Pratt and Jon Bon Jovi (Source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios — Kate Green/Getty Images)

Opposite him, actor Chris Pratt, a Seattle native and lifelong Seahawks fan, will take the stage to present the Seattle Seahawks to the Levi’s Stadium crowd. Pratt’s participation taps into his roots as one of the franchise’s most vocal celebrity supporters.

Is this the first time celebrities have presented the teams?

For Jon Bon Jovi and Chris Pratt, Super Bowl LX represents a new kind of spotlight on the NFL’s biggest stage. Both men have long, public ties to their respective franchises, yet neither has previously carried the honor of formally introducing a team at a Super Bowl.

Celebrity-led introductions themselves are a relatively recent wrinkle in the event’s pregame pageantry. Only in the past few editions has the league leaned more deliberately on well-known fans to frame the teams’ entrance, blending sports tradition with broader pop-culture appeal.

That makes this year’s moment feel both personal and symbolic: two recognizable supporters stepping forward not just as entertainers, but as extensions of the identities their teams bring into Super Bowl LX.

