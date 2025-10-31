Trending topics:
NFL

Lamar Jackson breaks silence after stunning 4-TD return against Dolphins

Back with the Ravens, Lamar Jackson spoke about how good it felt to return following a nearly perfect game against the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared to play with significantly more confidence than before.

By Richard Tovar

Lamar Jackson reacts on the sideline during the game vs the Bears on October 26, 2025 in Baltimore.
Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins in a dominant Ravens road victory, and the quarterback called it “It’s awesome” to play again with his teammates, who have now secured a two-game winning streak.

Jackson not only said it was awesome after the game, where he not only threw multiple touchdowns but also totaled 204 passing yards. “I just wanted to get out there with my guys … it was just great to be back and get a W.”

Getting slightly more specific about his first moments on the field against the Dolphins, Jackson admitted he felt “a little bit” rusty, having not thrown passes in a game for a while. Though the absence wasn’t lengthy, it is unusual for a player like him, who is always the starter.

Jackson rushed for only 14 yards

It was unusual to see Jackson rush for only 14 yards during a game , given his reputation as a dual-threat quarterback. However, he insisted his past injury was not a factor: “I didn’t have any problems,” Jackson said of his hamstring injury. “I was feeling good out there.” It’s worth noting that he has not scored a rushing touchdown since Week 1.

Henry and Harbaugh happy with Jackson’s return

“I’m proud of the way he came out and played,” Harbaugh said about Jackson’s performance against the Dolphins. He also revealed what he told his quarterback following the road victory: “it’s been a long journey.”

“Whenever you’re away from the game, you miss it,” Derrick Henry said about Jackson’s return. “It was even better that, when he came back, it was in his hometown. So, it probably gave him a little more juice.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
