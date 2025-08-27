Trending topics:
NFL News: Lamar Jackson’s star teammate signs historic contract extension with Ravens

A key teammate of Lamar Jackson has secured a major contract extension with the Ravens, setting a new benchmark for the safety position.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have a chip on their shoulders. After several years as contenders in the AFC, John Harbaugh’s team has been unable to take the big step to reach the Super Bowl.

Now, ahead of the 2025 season, the Ravens are once again favorites to win the AFC North over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cleveland Browns. However, the most important challenge lies elsewhere.

The huge question is whether, come playoff time, the Ravens will finally be able to overcome their two biggest obstacles of recent years: the Buffalo Bills and, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes.

Who just signed with Ravens?

Kyle Hamilton just signed a four-year, $100.4 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. In the deal, $82 million is guaranteed for the player.

“It’s crazy. It’s a dream come true. This is a great organization. It’s good to be rewarded. It’s a group effort, but I’m willing to play wherever, whenever they need me to. Whatever job responsibility I have, I’m all for it.”

