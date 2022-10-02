Las Vegas Raiders play against Denver Broncos today for a game in the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas today, October 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team wants to win this game in front of the fans but it seems like an impossible task. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Raiders in 2022 are a bust, three weeks losing every game without showing improvement and one of those games was a home loss to the Arizona Cardinals 23-29 (OT). The most recent game for the Raiders, during Week 3, was a 22-24 loss to the Titans on the road.

The Broncos have a new quarterback and things seem to be working out with him, Russell Wilson, as after three weeks the Broncos have a positive record of 2-1 overall. The team's most recent victory was against the 49ers 11-10 at home.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Kick-Off Time

Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos play for the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) October 3

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM October 3

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 4 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are home favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.67 moneyline that will pay $167 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a losing record and the visitors are on a hot streak. Denver Broncos are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 4 game is: Raiders 1.67.

BetMGM Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 / 1.67 Totals 45.5 Denver Broncos +2.5 / 2.25

* Odds via BetMGM

