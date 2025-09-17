Latest update reveals whether Tyreek Hill could be traded to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers want to continue strengthening their roster for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season, and in recent days Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s name has emerged as a possible addition to bring a high-quality key weapon to head coach Mike Tomlin’s team.

A 1-1 start leaves the Steelers with a balanced record. Tomlin’s team aims to improve its performance, and part of the solution could come from adding a powerful receiver like Hill. Following the acquisition of DK Metcalf in the offseason, bringing in another offensive weapon could be a valuable option.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have already added a backup wide receiver by signing former New York Giants player Isaiah Hodgins. Rodgers gains a potential target for his deep passes, but questions remained about the possibility of Hill joining the team.

Will Hill join the Steelers?

“The Dolphins have not received any trade requests for Hill, who is in the second year of a restructured three-year, $90 million contract,” reports NFL insider Adam Schefter on ESPN. At this time, Hill is not expected to join the Steelers.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins

“The Dolphins have already exercised Hill’s $15.85 million bonus option for this season, leaving a $10 million base salary and $1.8 million in per-game bonuses,” Schefter added. The financial terms are well known, and in Pittsburgh they understand how much a move of this magnitude would cost.

The origin of the Steelers’ interest in Hill

Rumors of the Steelers’ interest in Hill intensified after their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets, in which Pittsburgh appeared ready to go all-in on the Dolphins star. The purpose of the inquiry, according to NFL insider Mike Florio, was to surround A-Rod with quality weapons to help him have a strong first year in Pittsburgh.