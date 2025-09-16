Mike Tomlin dismisses one of the biggest concerns around Aaron Rodgers, surprising Steelers fans

Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers took a step back on Sunday, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Seattle Seahawks at home after a winning debut on the road against the New York Jets. Now, the team from the Steel City is 1-1 in the 2025 NFL season.

The Steelers‘ defense, which entered the new campaign with high expectations, has once again left a lot to be desired by allowing 31 points at Acrisure Stadium. But the loss also left Tomlin with plenty of work to do on the offensive side of the ball.

Pittsburgh only got to score 17 points, but it wasn’t Rodgers‘ fault. The veteran quarterback lacked protection in the pocket, with the offensive line allowing three sacks and multiple pressures throughout the game. Even so, Tomlin made it clear that he isn’t worried about this situation.

Mike Tomlin feels great with Steelers’ O-line

“I feel great about it to be honest with you,” Tomlin said about the Steelers’ O-line during his Tuesday press conference, via Steeler Nation. “You know I like our group and we are going to continue to get better. We have to work in that spirit. Certainly, we could have been better in some areas last week, but that is life.

Aaron Rodgers pressured by the Seahawks.

“I like the overall trajectory of the group as a collective and as individuals. I am excited and looking forward to getting them back in the next stadium,” added Tomlin, expressing confidence in Rodgers’ experience to help the group succeed.

Tomlin sees improvement in Broderick Jones

One of the players who faced the most criticism after Week 1 was left tackle Broderick Jones, who allowed three sacks during the Steelers’ win over the Jets. However, his outing against the Seahawks was much better, as the only sack he allowed came late in the game, with Pittsburgh desperate to score.

“I thought he was significantly better,” Tomlin said about Jones on Tuesday. At the end of the day, the coach knows that this Steelers’ offensive line is young, and therefore deserves patience.