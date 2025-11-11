Lions could lose one of Jared Goff’s top teammates after unseen fight controversy vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions are facing a major issue. A new video has surfaced on social media showing a controversial moment that referees missed during the game against the Washington Commanders — and Jared Goff could lose one of his key teammates because of it.

In Week 10, the Commanders and Lions battled in an intense matchup. Although there’s no historic rivalry between the two teams, emotions ran high and players on both sides refused to back down.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected from Sunday’s loss to Detroit for punching wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, a newly surfaced video appears to show the Lions star also throwing a punch at Payne — an incident that went unnoticed by officials during the game.

Video: Amon-Ra St. Brown caught throwing punch at Daron Payne, but no flag was thrown

The Lions secured a crucial Week 10 victory over the Commanders, but it was far from a clean contest.

Payne’s ejection further fueled tensions between both teams. Initially, it appeared that the defensive tackle had acted unprovoked — but new footage suggests he may have been retaliating after an earlier incident.

Payne’s teammate Javon Kinlaw claimed that Payne reacted after St. Brown struck him on a previous play. The video supports that statement, clearly showing the Lions wideout throwing a punch that officials failed to notice.

Although no flag was thrown at the time, the NFL could still issue a punishment. The league routinely reviews incidents like this, and given that Payne was suspended for one game, St. Brown could face a similar penalty.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown play in Week 11?

The Lions have a tough challenge ahead as they prepare to face another NFC East opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 11. However, they may have to do it without Amon-Ra St. Brown on the field.

If the NFL decides to suspend the wide receiver, Detroit will lose one of its most important offensive weapons. After Payne’s suspension, it’s likely that Washington will push for the same disciplinary action against St. Brown.