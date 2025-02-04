Lions QB Jared Goff makes major admission after Ben Johnson’s departure to the Bears

Although they were unable to cap off their impressive campaign with a Super Bowl appearance, the Detroit Lions‘ season in the NFL was undoubtedly outstanding. A large part of that success can be credited to the excellent work done by Dan Campbell‘s coaching staff. After their elimination, Ben Johnson confirmed his move to the Chicago Bears, and following this development, Jared Goff spoke to the press about what it meant to have him as a coach.

“He’s a hell of a coach. He’s a guy that’s made a ton of difference in my career,” Goff said in an interview with SiriusXM. “I’m obviously a big fan of his. I was joking with him, I wish he didn’t have to be in our division so I didn’t have to try to beat him twice a year.

“But he’s going to do a great job. Hopefully not too good, though, with us being in the division together still. But I’ll always be a fan of his and we’ll always have a good relationship,” he also added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lions‘ offense was one of the most efficient last season, and much of that success can be attributed to the great work done by Ben Johnson. Going forward, Dan Campbell’s team will look to further improve upon their campaign in the upcoming season.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talks with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Goff reflects on his feelings about the arrival of John Morton

Ben Johnson’s departure to Chicago undoubtedly left a tough void to fill in Dan Campbell‘s staff. The Lions quickly found a replacement to kick off the offseason with a full coaching staff, securing the arrival of John Morton for the role.

Advertisement

see also Eagles HC Nick Sirianni advises Jameis Winston on his next NFL destination ahead of Super Bowl

Jared Goff is excited about this new project and believes that working alongside John Morton will pay off. In recent statements to SiriusXM, the former Rams QB expressed his enthusiasm for what’s to come, as he has previously worked with the new offensive coordinator in the past.

Advertisement

“We were together in 2022, he was an assistant on our staff, and has done it before. He’s been a coordinator before, has a lot of experience in our league, been around a lot of great coaches,” Goff said. “I’m excited to work with him and see where we can go.”