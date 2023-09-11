Luka Doncic’s talents have never been put into doubt. However, ever since he made it to the NBA, there have been some concerns about the Dallas Mavericks‘ star shape.

Doncic has often gained some weight throughout the course of the season, and not precisely muscle. That has often led to him being worn out towards the end of the campaign.

This is why Mavericks fans should be quite worried to hear that he’s still dealing with the same leg injury he led prior to Kyrie Irving’s arrival, and it could be a lingering issue throughout the whole season.

Luka Doncic Is Still Injured

“Ido not know what to say. It’s not okay,” Doncis said. “At the same time, I have to prepare for one more game, and then for a whole season in the NBA– I play no matter what, even in the Olympic qualifiers, if only I’m healthy.”

“It is an old injury, which caused me problems in March in the NBA,” the former Real Madrid player had said in August. “Therefore, we performed an MRI. Everything is okay. Nothing worse.”

Doncic is currently in the best shape of his career, but he’ll have to keep things that way when it actually counts. Also, he’ll need to be brought in back slowly, as he hasn’t stopped playing since the end of the season.