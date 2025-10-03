Trending topics:
Mac Jones responds to question about replacing Brock Purdy as 49ers starter

Following the San Francisco 49ers' most recent victory, Mac Jones once again had to face pointed questions about whether he intends to take the starting job from Brock Purdy, forcing him to clear the air yet again.

By Richard Tovar

Mac Jones looks on during the game vs the Seahawks on September 07, 2025, Washington.
Mac Jones was sharp with 2 touchdowns and 342 yards in the San Francisco 49ers‘ 26-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Despite another good outing, the backup quarterback was quick to clarify that he didn’t come to the team to steal Brock Purdy‘s job.

“They brought me here to play as a backup and that’s my job. Brock’s the starter of this team,” Jones said after the game against the Rams. “Right now he’s dealing with something and for him to go out last week and play when you probably know he’s not at full health shows a lot.”

The 49ers backup was clear that his sole focus is collaborating with the team: “I’m just trying to get some wins for this team so it helps us down the line.” Jones’s statement marked the second time he’s addressed the issue, signaling his contentment with his role as the team’s reliable QB2.

