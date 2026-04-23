Makai Lemon’s profile: Age, height, highlights and all about the wide receiver

There’s a version of Makai Lemon that looks like a future star—and another that barely stays on the field long enough to prove it. At the Southern California Trojans, both realities have existed at the same time.

He already has a decorated résumé at the college level, highlighted by winning the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver after a breakout season with over 1,100 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

As he prepares for the next step in his NFL journey, his blend of quickness and versatility has positioned him as one of the most polished wideouts in the 2026 NFL Draft class, with scouts valuing his ability to contribute right now.

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How old is Makai Lemon?

Makai Lemon is 21 years old as of the 2026 pre-draft cycle. He was born on June 2, 2004, in Los Alamitos, California. That puts him among the younger top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Makai Lemon #6 of the Southern California Trojans reacts after a catch in 2025 (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

How tall is Makai Lemon?

Makai Lemon is listed at 5 feet 11 inches (5’11”). Despite not being a “prototype” size for an outside NFL receiver, scouts consistently highlight:

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Strong route-running ability

Elite quickness in short areas

High-level toughness at the catch point

How much does Makai Lemon weigh?

Makai Lemon weighs around 192–195 pounds, depending on the listing used during the 2025–2026 scouting cycle. Official measurements commonly place him at 5’11”, 195 lbs, as ESPN reported.

That frame is considered compact and muscular, which helps him to absorb contact after the catch, maintain balance through tackles and play bigger than his size in contested situations.

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How did Makai Lemon perform at the Combine?

Makai Lemon’s performance at the Combine was not defined by explosive numbers or a full participation in athletic testing, but rather by reinforcing his technical profile as an elite wide receiver heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

In fact, the USC wide receiver chose not to run the 40-yard dash or take part in official on-field drills in Indianapolis, focusing instead on route-running work and technical evaluations in front of scouts.

This meant that his Combine evaluation was incomplete in terms of traditional metrics, something that did not significantly impact his draft stock, since teams already had a large sample of his college production.

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Makai Lemon participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

His true “athletic test” came shortly after at USC’s Pro Day, where he did run the 40-yard dash in front of NFL scouts. There, he recorded reported times in the 4.47-second range, with some measurements varying slightly among evaluators around 4.48.

That result ultimately aligned with what was already expected of him: he is not a pure speed receiver, but rather a player who creates separation through agility, sharp change of direction and coverage recognition.

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Makai Lemon’s achievements with the USC Trojans

Makai Lemon’s most important achievement with the USC Trojans is winning the 2025 Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver in college football, after a dominant season as the centerpiece of USC’s offense.

He also established himself as a First Team All-American and one of the most productive receivers in the country, becoming the clear offensive leader for the Trojans in his final collegiate year.

During the 2025 season, he delivered elite production that separated him from nearly every receiver in the nation. He recorded 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, consistently producing explosive plays and high-volume receiving performances against top-tier competition.

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Makai Lemon #6 and Ja’Kobi Lane #8 of the USC Trojans walk out of the tunnel (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Beyond the raw numbers, his award case was strengthened by his advanced efficiency and versatility. He led the Power Four in receiving yards and was among the national leaders in yards after catch, while also showing the ability to contribute beyond traditional receiving roles.

Makai Lemon’s career highlights

Breakout star in USC’s offense (2025 season): Makai Lemon’s true rise to national prominence came during the 2025 college football season, when he became the clear WR1 for the USC Trojans. That year, he transformed from a promising young receiver into a featured offensive weapon, consistently leading the team in key receiving categories and producing in high-leverage moments.

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Biletnikoff Award winner (Best WR in college football): His standout season was capped by winning the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the best wide receiver in the nation. This placed him among an elite group of USC receivers historically and confirmed his status as the top pass catcher in college football for 2025.

Elite statistical production in final collegiate season: Lemon posted 79 receptions, 1,156 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the most productive receivers in the country. His consistency stood out, as he regularly produced explosive plays while maintaining strong efficiency on a high-volume target share.

All-American recognition and national impact: Alongside his statistical dominance, Lemon earned First Team All-American honors, reflecting his influence on a national scale. He was widely recognized not just as a conference standout, but as one of the premier offensive talents in all of college football.

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Versatility and yards-after-catch production: One of the defining traits of his USC career was his ability to create after the catch. He consistently ranked among the better receivers in yards-after-catch metrics, showcasing agility, vision, and acceleration that allowed him to turn short completions into explosive gains.

Steady development into a top NFL Draft prospect: Across his USC career, Lemon developed from a rotational contributor into a first-round caliber prospect. By his final season, he was widely projected as one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft class, thanks to his blend of production, polish, and reliability in the passing game.