Brian Daboll admits tough truth about Giants QB situation that could shock fans

Brian Daboll is now 0-3 with the New York Giants so far this season. The worst part is that fans not only saw the team lose to the Chiefs but also showed their dissatisfaction with the team’s quarterback situation by booing their own players.

Reporters obviously asked Daboll about the fan complaints, to which he responded clearly and without mercy, “I’d be booing too, to be honest with you.” He said this to show that the fans’ complaints are valid, and he would do the same if he saw his quarterback or team not scoring or finishing plays during a game.

When asked if Russell Wilson or Jaxson Dart would be the starting quarterback for the next games, he didn’t want to talk about the matter, and SNY reported, “Daboll says he won’t answer questions about players after games when asked if Russell Wilson will be the Giants‘ starting QB next week.”

Giants Fans Were Chanting for Dart

Fans were clearly heard chanting for Jaxson Dart during the game against the Chiefs, yelling, “We want Dart,” which was part of the frustrations from the crowd in what was a difficult game. About the complaints, Dart simply said, “I was just focused on the play.”

“I feel for a lot of the guys in the locker room,” Dart said. He added that he has full confidence in Brian Daboll and his teammates, saying, “I’m confident in this group, the coaches, the players, to be prepared each and every week. We’re going to figure things out.”

On the other hand, Russell Wilson tried to slightly dodge the question about fans asking for Dart and simply responded, “You’ve got to have thick skin, you’ve got to be able to know who you are and the player that you are.”

