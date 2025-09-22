Brian Daboll reveals if Jaxson Dart could replace Russell Wilson after Giants’ loss to Chiefs

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson addresses boos from Giants fans at MetLife Stadium following loss to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have never looked so beatable since Patrick Mahomes arrived in the NFL. However, bet on the New York Giants‘ dysfunction to revive a team in trouble. Even head coach Brian Daboll said he’d boo the team but he also weighed in on if Russell Wilson could lose his starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Daboll said he is “evaluating everything” when asked about who will be their QB moving forward. Their next game is a tough one against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson has looked abysmal on the gridiron in two out of their three games this season. In Week 1, he completed 56.3% of his passes for 160 yards and two picks. His passer rating was 43.7. Week 2 saw him burn Dallas with three touchdowns, 450 yards and a 73.2% completion but still threw the interception that led Dallas to a game-winning drive. Week 3 saw him complete 45.9% of his passes, a mere 168 yards, no touchdowns, no picks and a passer rating of 59.3 vs. Chiefs.

Dart might not be the solution, but at least has a future

Wilson is 36 years old, his best days are behind him and he won’t change his playing style. For a decade, he was elite, but since 2022, his career hasn’t gone well at all. At this point, he is not able to move the chains constantly, to provide regularity and command an offense.

Jaxson Dart, rookie QB of the New York Giants

Dart won’t shock the world either, but at least he is a rookie and the Giants could see him develop into a more polished player. After all, he was stellar in preseason and at least gives the team some hope for the upcoming weeks and seasons. Wilson won’t lift anyone up at this point in his career, ask Malik Nabers who is an all-world receiver with very defficient numbers, except for the Week 2 game.

Daboll needs to nail his decisions

There are a few head coaches on the hot seat right now. Daboll is one of them. An 0-3 start won’t cool it off. Betting on a rookie QB might be the one thing that saves his job if he decides to do it and he helps Dart look at least decent. After all, Daboll’s reputation is based on the fact that he turned Josh Allen from a mistake-prone QB to one of the NFL’s best.

He also won Coach of the Year in his first season in New York thanks to making Daniel Jones look competent all the way to a playoff win. If he can show Dart the ins and outs of the NFL while making him a decent-to-good signal-caller, that might be what keeps him as an NFL head coach.