NY Giants already ramping up Malik Nabers’ workload on Day 2 of training camp

Reports around the New York Giants' training camp indicate Malik Nabers is being challenged right from the get-go.

The New York Giants are wasting no time in training camp ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Just as Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers are making up for lost time, the star wide receiver is putting his limits to the test as he continues his recovery from surgery. While the G-Men vie to take things slowly, they have reportedly already started gradually increasing Nabers‘ workload.

All the signs surrounding Nabers are pointing in an encouraging direction. According to reports—and the fact he wasn’t placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list—Nabers is on track to start in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

For the time being, though, he is being cautious. He admitted there is no target date for his return to action. Regardless, on Day 2 of the Giants’ training camp at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia, he already spent more time on the field than he did on opening day.

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“[Nabers] participated for only 20 minutes [on Day 1]. We’re just over 30 minutes into practice today and he’s still out there running routes on air with the rest of the offense,” as reported by Talkin’ Giants on X.

Malik Nabers participated in Giants practice again today pic.twitter.com/DDpiUxfmJE — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) July 30, 2026

Nabers’ journey

Perhaps his extended time on the gridiron had something to do with training camp’s second practice being open to fans. Many traveled long distances to be in West Virginia, and the Giants, along with John Harbaugh’s coaching staff, weren’t about to send Nabers out for a few plays and then completely shut him down.

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Still, if they had any real concerns about the wide receiver’s health, they would have done exactly that. If Nabers was able to practice without restrictions, it’s because he has done everything right in his recovery from the torn ACL and meniscus.

Work in progress

New York won’t take any risks when it comes to Nabers, and he won’t be asked to do anything if his surgically repaired knee isn’t ready for it. It’s still early, and the pads have yet to come on, but things are looking good for Nabers.

That said, it’s not time to pop champagne bottles. There is still plenty of work left and a steep climb ahead of him. Even so, the fact that he’s seemingly cruising through his first sessions is an encouraging sign. If he weren’t, then Big Blue would have real reason to worry.