Tua Tagovailoa describes emotional scene inside Dolphins locker room after loss to Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa is enduring another difficult season with the Miami Dolphins, this time losing to the Baltimore Ravens, their second consecutive home defeat since losing to the Chargers. However, he says the locker room moment after the Week 9 game was emotional.

“We had a pretty heartfelt conversation in the [locker room] after the game…” Tagovailoa said, revealing that he expects the entire team to return ready to work next week. “Guys are going to go away, do what they need to but when we comeback on Monday, we’re ready to work.”

The season has been challenging for Tagovailoa, who has posted 1,779 yards through nine weeks for the Dolphins, along with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. While not the worst numbers in the league, his efficiency hasn’t measured up to previous years.

Miami’s offense continues to suffer

Following the loss to the Ravens, Tagovailoa admitted the offense struggled to find its rhythm, saying they “couldn’t find our flow.” This is not the first time the Dolphins have struggled offensively, whether at home or on the road; they currently rank as the 21st-best offensive line among the 32 teams this season.

Tagovailoa was notably less critical of his teammates this time compared to a few weeks ago. Just 15 days ago, he had apologized for harsh comments directed at some teammates, stating: “As a leader of this team, of the Miami Dolphins, the comments that had been said, I’ve made a mistake… and I’m owning up to that right now.”

The Dolphins’ next game

On November 9th, the Dolphins are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills. This matchup could result in either another home tragedy or their first home victory in six weeks, a result that would surely be welcomed by the fans who recently booed the team and whom Mike McDaniel had to address regarding their criticism.