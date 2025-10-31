Mike McDaniel delivers clear message after Dolphins fans’ boos

Mike McDaniel was forced to offer his opinion following the boos from Miami Dolphins fans during the tough 28-6 home loss against the Ravens. To him, those voices from the stands are simply demanding a better job from the team.

“It s—, that s—, all of that does…” McDaniel said after the game, clarifying that the Dolphins must improve for the fans to be more satisfied: “fans enjoy winning and so, our expectation is that we have to do the work and do the right things for our fans to enjoy the experience.”

This defeat against the Ravens marks the second consecutive home loss for McDaniel and the Dolphins since October 12th, when they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers. They haven’t won a home game since the last week of September, when they secured their first victory of the season against the New York Jets.

Jordyn Brooks was as critical as McDaniel

Another player who didn’t stay silent, much like McDaniel, was Jordyn Brooks, who fearlessly revealed the team’s failures against the Ravens, especially on offense where they couldn’t capitalize despite getting close to scoring.

“We’ve got to capitalize when we get down to the red zone,” Brooks said about the Dolphins’ offense. “We just had too many turnovers today, and I feel like that really hurt us. … I felt like we played well defensively in the first half, but turnovers — that k— you.”

“Not capitalizing, not scoring when we could, giving them the ball back, giving them an extra set of downs,” Brooks added. “Players like [the Ravens’ offense], they’re going to find a way to get into the end zone.”