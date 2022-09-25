Miami Dolphins play against Buffalo Bills today for a game in the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on September 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The hottest game for this week, two undefeated teams play to win one more game.

The Dolphins started the 2022 season well with two perfect wins against the New England Patriots 20-7 and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38. That last win during Week 2 was epic as the Dolphins came close to losing that game but Tua Tagovailoa pulled out his best tricks to win.

The Buffalo Bills are one of the big favorites to make the playoffs and the first two weeks of the current season were a display of how sharp their offensive line is. In Week 1 they won against the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 and in Week 2 the team crushed the Titans 41-7.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills: Kick-Off Time

Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, September 25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) September 26

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM September 26

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 3 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS and other TV channels.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are underdogs at home with +4.5 ATS and 2.80 moneyline that will pay $280 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good quarterback but the visitors offense is strong. Buffalo Bills are favorites with -4.5 spread and 1.45 moneyline. The totals are offered at 53 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 3 game is: Bills -4.5.

BetMGM Miami Dolphins +4.5 / 2.80 Totals 53 Buffalo Bills -4.5 / 1.45

* Odds via BetMGM

