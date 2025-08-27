Micah Parsons’ brother hints at how realistic a trade from Cowboys to Packers might be

Trending topics:
The rumor linking Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers continues to gain traction, should he fail to reach a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

By Matías Persuh

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups.

Micah Parsons has recently dominated headlines, as his future with the Dallas Cowboys remains uncertain. One of the NFL’s top linebackers has reportedly requested a trade if a deal can’t be reached — and the name gaining momentum in the past few hours is that of the Green Bay Packers.

Also entering the scene in this ongoing saga is the linebacker’s brother, Terrence Parsons Jr. Social media has become a source of both information — and, often, rumors that lead nowhere.

Terrence chimed in on this topic and, responding to the speculation that his brother could join the Packers next season, posted several laughing emojis along with a GIF of Jerry Jones — clearly mocking the theory.

“The #Packers have a trade on the table with the #Cowboys for Micah Parsons with a new contract worth $45M per year #GoPackGo,” was the rumor posted by @RickeyScoops.

Will Parsons be traded to another team?

The delay in contract negotiations between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys has reportedly caused frustration for both the player and those close to him, leading him to request a trade to another team.

While there is still no concrete information on what Jerry Jones ultimately plan to do with one of the league’s top pass rushers, plenty of theories are circulating about what could happen next.

It’s well known that the owner of America’s Team tends to take these types of negotiations to the limit, so at this point, a potential trade to another team doesn’t seem far-fetched.

What do you think will happen with Micah Parsons ahead of next season?

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
