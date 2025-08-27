Packers GM breaks silence on Micah Parsons rumors with clear message

Micah Parsons‘ situation with the Dallas Cowboys is still far from being resolved, fueling growing speculation about a potential trade. One possible destination for the star linebacker could be the Green Bay Packers — an NFC rival that reportedly wouldn’t mind seizing such an opportunity.

Brian Gutekunst, general manager of the Packers, spoke to the media about the situation and made it clear that any opportunity to strengthen and improve the roster will be properly evaluated.

“Brian Gutekunst declined to address Micah Parsons specifically when asked about making a move like that, but says: ‘Any opportunity that’s out there that we think could help the Packers, we’ll take a long hard look at,'” Matt Schneidman reported via @mattschneidman.

While there has been no official confirmation about what lies ahead for the star pass rusher, many are already dreaming of seeing Parsons take the field at Lambeau as a Packer.

Could Parsons end up with the Packers?

After negotiations between Parsons and the Cowboys dragged on longer than expected, the linebacker himself informed the franchise of his desire to move to another team. While nothing has been confirmed, speculation continues to grow about where he could eventually land.

Many have started to name the Packers as a potential landing spot for the pass rusher — a position that Matt LaFleur reportedly wouldn’t mind strengthening.

In the coming days, it will finally become clear whether the former Penn State standout can resolve his situation with America’s Team — or if he’ll be suiting up in different colors come Week 1 of the rapidly approaching NFL season.

