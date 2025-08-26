Micah Parsons’ friend Trevon Diggs shares encouraging insight for Cowboys fans

With just days to go before the start of a new NFL season, there’s still little certainty surrounding the future of Micah Parsons. One of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest stars is currently at the center of controversy with the franchise, while his teammate and close friend Trevon Diggs remains hopeful that the linebacker will be back with the team in the near future.

Diggs and Parsons have shared the field since both entered the league, and their relationship has only grown stronger over the years. The star cornerback knows his teammate feels at home in Dallas — a good enough reason, he believes, for Parsons to want to stay a while longer.

“Most definitely [he wants to stay here],” Diggs stated via the official team’s website. “Like I’ve heard him say before, he plays the game for us. We go out there —, blood, sweat and tears. We work out together. We train together.

“It’s really about him being with us, at the end of the day, so I know for sure he wants to be out there with us and helping this team win. This is his home. This is his family. Why wouldn’t he want to be here?”

Micah Parsons #11 and Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys.

A problem without a near solution

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offseason has been dominated by a high-stakes standoff with their star defensive player. Micah Parsons, who has yet to participate in preseason games, has reportedly requested a trade, creating a tense situation with the organization.

The superstar linebacker’s absence from the field has drawn the attention of owner Jerry Jones, who has the option to fine Parsons for missed time if he is deemed healthy.

While the Cowboys have publicly stated their desire to keep Parsons and believe this is part of a negotiation process, the trade request and his continued absence signal a significant divide that the team must resolve before the regular season begins.

Eyes on what’s next

Even with uncertainty still looming over Micah Parsons’ near future, Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys will have to face a tough stretch of games ahead — starting with a challenging season opener against the reigning NFL champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

@ Philadelphia Eagles, September 4

vs New York Giants, September 14

@ Chicago Bears, September 21

vs Green Bay Packers, September 28

@ New York Jets, October 5

