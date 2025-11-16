Micah Parsons was fined $12,172 by the NFL after reviewing the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending Super Bowl champions came away with a 10-7 win at Lambeau Field.

The star defensive player was penalized for a sequence that occurred with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter. Saquon Barkley had the ball and, to stop him, Parsons extended his leg and tripped the running back.

What’s striking is that during the game the officials didn’t throw a flag, so the fine for the former Dallas Cowboys player only came after the NFL’s postgame review. It was officially labeled as ‘striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing’.

Why did Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons because Jerry Jones was not willing to give him a contract extension close to $47 million per season. The owner allegedly had a handshake agreement for less money with the player, but when agent David Mulugheta got involved, any discussion came to an end.

Parsons was traded to the Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and he already had a historic four-year, $188 million deal lined up to play for Green Bay.

As a consequence, the Cowboys’ defense has been one of the worst in the NFL, while Micah has become a key piece for the Packers with 6.5 sacks and 11 solo tackles.