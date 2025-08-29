Trending topics:
NFL

Micah Parsons reveals first major decision after trade from Cowboys to Packers

Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Just a day later, he has already revealed the first major decision he made upon arriving at his new team.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Micah Parsons is new player of the Green Bay Packers
© Bryan Bedder/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons is new player of the Green Bay Packers

Just a day after his trade from the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons has made his first major decision as a member of the Green Bay Packers. A new era has begun for the star pass rusher.

On Thursday, the Cowboys shocked everyone by trading Parsons to the Packers. The linebacker immediately reacted to the news, sending a farewell message to Dallas while exciting Green Bay fans with his enthusiasm about joining the team.

Parsons is ready to make history with the Packers. Now, he has made his first big decision with his new club: leaving the number 11 behind and selecting a new jersey number in Green Bay.

Micah Parsons reveals the two numbers he’s considering for Packers jersey

Parsons’ iconic No. 11 is already taken in Green Bay, as wide receiver Jayden Reed currently wears it. For that reason, he needs to select a new one to use.

Jerry Jones' brutal revelation about his idea of Micah Parsons with the Cowboys

see also

Jerry Jones’ brutal revelation about his idea of Micah Parsons with the Cowboys

Rather than creating conflict with his new teammate, Parsons has unveiled the two options he is considering for his new jersey.

On X, he directly asked fans: “Should I go 0 or 1!” Many pointed out that No. 1 was famously worn by Packers legend Curly Lambeau, suggesting Parsons should pick No. 0 to start his own legacy.

Will Micah Parsons play in Week 1 with the Packers?

The 2025 NFL season kicks off in just a week. While Parsons is expected to suit up for Green Bay’s opener against the Lions, his role may be limited due to the short adjustment period.

Micah Parsons reacts with six-word message to being traded from Cowboys to Packers

see also

Micah Parsons reacts with six-word message to being traded from Cowboys to Packers

Still, all eyes are on Week 4, when the Packers visit Dallas. That matchup will mark Parsons’ highly anticipated return to his former home, where he’ll be determined to show Jerry Jones that trading him was a costly mistake.

Micah Parsons traded from Cowboys to Packers: How much will he make compared to Patrick Mahomes?

see also

Micah Parsons traded from Cowboys to Packers: How much will he make compared to Patrick Mahomes?

