Jerry Jones’ brutal revelation about his idea of Micah Parsons with the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and, needless to say, fans are in a state of chaos. The fact that Jerry Jones is going off with wild remarks in the media is not making it better. One of his latest words on what he expected from the All Pro is just stirring the pot.

Apparently, Jones told Parsons that he would be playing on his fifth-year option in 2025. That would mean Parsons would get a paycheck between $21 and $24 million. Now he is getting $47 million a year.

However, this was confirmed by Jones himself on Thursday night. “Basically I think I read where [Parsons] said that I replied, ‘We’re playing under the contract as it exists right now, get ready to play in Philadelphia.’ Correct. That was correct,” the Cowboys owner said.

Parsons didn’t fall for Jones’ gaslighting

The whole saga focused on Jerry Jones trying to gaslight Parsons into a new contract. First, he played hardball despite Parsons trying to get a new deal. Then, he tried to negotiate a deal without Parsons’ agent and after that, told the agent the deal was already done. Finally, telling Parsons to play under the fifth-year option was the final straw.

Parsons stood his ground and ended up forcing Jones trading him away to an NFC rival. Not that the Cowboys were seen like a Super Bowl contender, but surely the idea is not to strengthen a rival within your conference. It’s a bad, bad look for Dallas altogether.

Parsons will have a chance at revenge really soon

Since the NFL is a sport filled with poetry, of course Parsons will play the Cowboys at Dallas early in the season. The Packers will visit Jerry World in Week 4 of the regular season.

The Cowboys will now face the very monster you created. Parsons has played four years in the NFL and has achieved at least 12 sacks in each of every season he’s played in. You can bet Parsons will have a huge game to make Jones regret trading him.