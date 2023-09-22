The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. Last year, they failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver.

The problem is the NFC East will be really tough in the rest of 2023. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and now has a better roster, Washington have started 2-0 thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator and the Giants are on a solid rebuilding process under Brian Daboll.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys have to go the rest of the way without Trevon Diggs after the star cornerback suffered a torn ACL on his left knee. Mike McCarthy finally spoke about it.

Mike McCarthy on Trevon Diggs’ injury: ‘A punch to the gut’

A few months ago, Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with Dallas. Now, one of the best defenses in the NFL suffered a massive hit and Mike McCarthy explained how the injury occurred.

“When you see the video, it’s something that can happen anywhere. Two guys going for the football and it looks like he came down and stepped on the foot of the wide receiver. This was not a drill issue at all.”

That incident happened in an 1-on-1 drill during Thursday’s practice before the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. McCarthy understands this cannot be an excuse toward the future.

“It’s something that you’re going to have to deal with throughout the season. It’s part of the adversity to win a championship. Obviously, you feel sick for him. It’s definitely a punch to the gut for our football team, but this is an opportunity for our defensive depth to stand up and continue to move forward.”