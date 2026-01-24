Trending topics:
Aaron Rodgers could reportedly make key decision between Steelers and retirement in 2026 with Mike McCarthy as head coach

Aaron Rodgers' future could change following Mike McCarthy's arrival as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers could return with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season after Mike McCarthy was announced as the team’s new head coach. According to a report from Adam Schefter, that option is now more likely.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers remained open to an Aaron Rodgers return before they decided to hire Mike McCarthy. This hiring could enhance the chances of a return.”

Rodgers and McCarthy won a Super Bowl together with the Packers in the 2010 season and a reunion could be in the works for one last dance. Just a few days ago, this path seemed impossible after the departure of Mike Tomlin.

Why did Steelers sign Mike McCarthy as head coach for 2026?

The Steelers signed Mike McCarthy for his ability to develop quarterbacks, his strong ties to the city of Pittsburgh, and because he is a proven head coach who has already won a Super Bowl. In fact, his numbers are very similar to those of John Harbaugh’s career, who has just joined the Giants.

In an important note, Schefter mentioned that Rodgers had nothing to do with the Steelers’ decision. Although the chances of the quarterback returning have increased, McCarthy was hired independently of that.

“Steelers did not hire Mike McCarthy to lure back Aaron Rodgers; but it is not expected to hurt Pittsburgh’s chances as the future Hall-Of-Fame QB decides whether or not he wants to play next season.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
