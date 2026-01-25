Steelers new HC Mike McCarthy could have plan B if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return for 2026 NFL season

Mike McCarthy has one day as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. Still, it’s been reported that he likes a quarterback a lot and could be the plan B if Aaron Rodgers ultimately doesn’t come back to the team for the 2026 NFL season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network revealed that Mike McCarthy was a huge fan of Will Howard coming out of last year’s NFL Draft. Howard was selected in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat behind Rodgers during this season. Howard also dealt with some injuries along the way.

According to Pelissero, McCarthy “liked Will Howard a lot.” Still, Howard didn’t play at all during his rookie year. He was QB3 at best under Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. The quarterback is 6-foot-3 and is a Pennsylvania native, being born in West Chester, which is a four-hour-and-a-half drive away from Pittsburgh.

Howard was a star in College Football

Howard played five years at the collegiate level, he is seasoned. His first four years were at Kansas State in the Big 12, then he transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 season. He guided the Buckeyes to a National Championship putting absurd numbers in the process.

Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Howard threw for 4,010 yards while completing 73% of his passes and sent 35 touchdowns. He led the Big Ten in all three of those categories. Howard has good size and toughness. However, he is seen more as a proficient game manager more than a playmaker. While he showed good poise, his arm strength is not the best. He is a polarizing prospect for sure, but McCarthy seems to like him, and the QB learned from Rodgers throughout 2025.

Rodgers might come back

It seems like we’re in for another offseason drama regarding Aaron Rodgers. All points signaled to retirement, but Mike McCarthy’s hiring could delay that decision. It remains to be seen what will happen, but having the 21st pick in the draft, it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to draft a big-time prospect, though it’s in the NCAAF where Rodgers’ replacement may be. So, for the meantime, it’s either Rodgers or Howard.

