Mike McDaniel once again addresses job security as Dolphins are 0-2 with loss to Patriots

Week 2 of the new NFL season could prove to be a turning point for several franchises — including the Miami Dolphins. Once again, Tua Tagovailoa’s team struggled to find its rhythm, and the home loss to the New England Patriots may end up being the tipping point for Mike McDaniel’s future as head coach in South Florida.

The Dolphins’ head coach finds himself in the eye of the storm — not just because of the team’s losing record, but also due to the lack of noticeable improvements on the field.

According to journalist Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, who shared the update via his official X account (formerly Twitter), McDaniel stated he isn’t worried about his job situation, explaining that it’s not his philosophy to focus on those matters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If I worry about my job security then I won’t be doing my job. That goes against everything I believe in. I’ve never felt entitled to this position. I need to spend my time on this job,” the HC said when asked by Chris Perkins.

*Developing story…