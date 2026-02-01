Mike McCarthy sends key message about Aaron Rodgers’ future with Steelers in 2026

Mike McCarthy has once again confirmed, perhaps unintentionally, that Aaron Rodgers will be the Steelers’ quarterback in 2026. During an interview with Bob Pompeani of CBS Pittsburgh, the head coach spoke about his wide receiver group and how it will be easier to develop it since the QB would be the same as last year.

“I think playing with Aaron last year is something that we can build off because there’s not going to be a whole lot different as far as how they’ve been. The expectations of route running, how it’s fit to the quarterback’s feet, the importance of protection, creating a platform for the quarterback to throw on the scramble drill activation. We’ll build off what I think has already been started here. That’s why the relationship with the quarterback room is so important. You definitely got guys that can develop.”

For several days, McCarthy has said that he has talked with Rodgers multiple times, and in various media appearances, he speaks as if it is understood that Aaron will return. If that is the case, the Pittsburgh Steelers already clearly know around whom they will build their roster.

Aaron Rodgers would play for Steelers in 2026

In addition to Mike McCarthy’s statements, insider Mark Kaboly confirmed that the Pittsburgh Steelers expect Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2026. The information indicates that the talks with the head coach are the clearest sign that this is on track.

A new era for the Steelers

After 19 seasons, Mike Tomlin decided to part ways with the Steelers. Instead of looking for the team’s traditional profile—a young, defensive-minded coach—Art Rooney II and Omar Khan went with the most experienced head coach available. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers and elevated Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys to MVP level play. A true quarterback whisperer.

