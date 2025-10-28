Trending topics:
NFL

Mike Tomlin, Steelers sign new teammate for Aaron Rodgers after suffering multiple injuries vs Packers

Following their loss to the Green Bay Packers, Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a new face to help Aaron Rodgers.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
© Dylan Buell/Getty ImagesHead coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest outing not only resulted in a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers, but also left the team dealing with several key injuries. In response, head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff have decided to bring in a new face to support Aaron Rodgers as they prepare for the weeks ahead.

After DeShon Elliott’s injury was confirmed on Sunday, the franchise moved quickly to finalize the addition of former Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest. The safety joins the practice squad, bringing valuable experience to the group.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who reported the move on his official X account (formerly Twitter). The transaction adds another interesting twist for the current AFC North leaders.

Advertisement

“Former Commanders safety Darrick Forest is signing with the Steelers practice squad, per source. Forrest has played in 40 career games (17 starts). Some depth amidst injuries on the back end.”

Darrick Forest

Darrick Forrest #48 of the Washington Football Team.

Advertisement

Major defensive losses

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense is reeling after suffering two significant injuries to key contributors. Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale is officially out for the season, having been diagnosed with a torn ACL suffered during Sunday’s game. This injury deals a critical blow to the team’s interior defensive line depth.

Aaron Rodgers issues candid warning to Steelers teammates after loss to Packers

see also

Aaron Rodgers issues candid warning to Steelers teammates after loss to Packers

Compounding the issue is the status of starting safety DeShon Elliott, who is dealing with a serious leg injury. While initial reports indicate his ACL is intact, the team is still determining the full nature of the damage.

Advertisement

Elliott’s situation is currently being described as a hyperextended knee, but the Steelers are reportedly preparing for the possibility that their starting safety may miss the remainder of the campaign, forcing the secondary to scramble for solutions.

Deshon Elliott

DeShon Elliott of Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

How much do the Steelers lose without Elliott and Ekuale?

The losses of Daniel Ekuale and DeShon Elliott create an immediate production vacuum on the Steelers’ defense. Elliott, the team’s starting strong safety, was one of the unit’s most active playmakers, accumulating 38 total tackles (third-most on the team despite missing time) along with 1 interception and 2 passes defended in just five games this season.

While Ekuale’s role was primarily as a depth lineman, his season-ending torn ACL removes a reliable rotational piece who had logged 6 total tackles and 1 pass defended across seven contests. Their absences force the Steelers to rely on less experienced backups, a significant concern for a defense already facing communication issues.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Super Bowl champ with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could reunite with Aaron Rodgers to help Mike Tomlin, Steelers
NFL

Super Bowl champ with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could reunite with Aaron Rodgers to help Mike Tomlin, Steelers

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have made final decision to trade for wide receiver
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have made final decision to trade for wide receiver

Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly get Chris Olave trade update from New Orleans Saints
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly get Chris Olave trade update from New Orleans Saints

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes reach 75 TDs together: How does this compare to Brady and Gronkowski’s record?
NFL

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes reach 75 TDs together: How does this compare to Brady and Gronkowski’s record?

Better Collective Logo