Mike Tomlin, Steelers sign new teammate for Aaron Rodgers after suffering multiple injuries vs Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest outing not only resulted in a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers, but also left the team dealing with several key injuries. In response, head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff have decided to bring in a new face to support Aaron Rodgers as they prepare for the weeks ahead.

After DeShon Elliott’s injury was confirmed on Sunday, the franchise moved quickly to finalize the addition of former Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest. The safety joins the practice squad, bringing valuable experience to the group.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who reported the move on his official X account (formerly Twitter). The transaction adds another interesting twist for the current AFC North leaders.

“Former Commanders safety Darrick Forest is signing with the Steelers practice squad, per source. Forrest has played in 40 career games (17 starts). Some depth amidst injuries on the back end.”

Darrick Forrest #48 of the Washington Football Team.

Major defensive losses

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense is reeling after suffering two significant injuries to key contributors. Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale is officially out for the season, having been diagnosed with a torn ACL suffered during Sunday’s game. This injury deals a critical blow to the team’s interior defensive line depth.

Compounding the issue is the status of starting safety DeShon Elliott, who is dealing with a serious leg injury. While initial reports indicate his ACL is intact, the team is still determining the full nature of the damage.

Elliott’s situation is currently being described as a hyperextended knee, but the Steelers are reportedly preparing for the possibility that their starting safety may miss the remainder of the campaign, forcing the secondary to scramble for solutions.

DeShon Elliott of Pittsburgh Steelers.

How much do the Steelers lose without Elliott and Ekuale?

The losses of Daniel Ekuale and DeShon Elliott create an immediate production vacuum on the Steelers’ defense. Elliott, the team’s starting strong safety, was one of the unit’s most active playmakers, accumulating 38 total tackles (third-most on the team despite missing time) along with 1 interception and 2 passes defended in just five games this season.

While Ekuale’s role was primarily as a depth lineman, his season-ending torn ACL removes a reliable rotational piece who had logged 6 total tackles and 1 pass defended across seven contests. Their absences force the Steelers to rely on less experienced backups, a significant concern for a defense already facing communication issues.