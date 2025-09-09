Mike Tomlin warns Steelers player after Aaron Rodgers debut: ‘Our QB got hit too much’

Aaron Rodgers had a remarkable debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing four touchdowns and leading Mike Tomlin’s team to a key comeback in a 34-32 win over the New York Jets. It was a complex debut filled with emotional components, given that the Jets were A-Rod’s former franchise.

Although Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and was instrumental in turning the scoreboard around for the Steelers, Tomlin didn’t shy away from his detail-oriented approach, pointing out that even in victory, there are things that could have been done better.

Along those lines, the Pittsburgh head coach singled out left tackle Broderick Jones, tasked with protecting Rodgers and giving the 41-year-old veteran the space to operate on the field. Tomlin didn’t hold back his sharp analysis.

Tomlin’s warning for Jones

“He could be better. Our quarterback got hit too much and he was a component of that,” Tomlin said about Jones’ performance in the win over the Jets, according to NFL insider Gerry Dulac. From the Steelers coach’s perspective, Rodgers was hit too often by defenders, and that needs fine-tuning.

Aaron Rodgers during his first game for the Steelers

Jones is in his third season with the Steelers, and Tomlin knows how to reach him to maximize his performance. However, despite Rodgers’ impact, the offense managed just 52 rushing yards and the line allowed several sacks. This exposed critical areas of the team that will require adjustments moving forward.

A historic debut for Rodgers

Despite Tomlin’s remarks, Rodgers delivered a historic debut for the Steelers. He became the first quarterback in Pittsburgh history to open his tenure with four touchdown passes in a single game, while also emulating a Tom Brady milestone by reaching that mark for the 28th time in his career without an interception.