NFL News: Jets’ Justin Fields and teammates receive a warning from their coach after the loss vs Steelers

The New York Jets are coming off a painful NFL season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Justin Fields’ efforts weren’t enough to outduel veteran Aaron Rodgers. Following the 34-32 setback, head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the performance and sent a clear message to his team.

Under their new coach, the Jets looked like a different team for stretches of their opener at MetLife Stadium. But when the final whistle blew, and the scoreboard favored the Steelers, reminders of the organization’s long struggles were still evident.

Although the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback-turned-coach was encouraged by certain aspects of New York’s performance, Glenn made it clear he would not tolerate lapses in discipline. “Man, we can’t have turnovers, we can’t do it,” Glenn told reporters, via SNY’s John Flanigan. “We have to be a more disciplined team. There were some penalties in that game that were true discipline issues, and again, that’s something that will be addressed. Because you will not be on the field with this team if you’re going to cause us to lose games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glenn has set the standard for his tenure in New York. Discipline will be the foundation of his approach, believing consistency grows from discipline, and that consistency is what ultimately leads to better results in the NFL.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

Advertisement

The play that sealed the game

With the Jets ahead 26-24 early in the fourth quarter, return man Xavier Gipson fumbled on a kickoff return, giving the Steelers prime field position to retake the lead. Even after Justin Fields briefly put the Jets back in front with a rushing touchdown, a costly pass interference penalty on cornerback Brandon Stephens with under three minutes left gave Pittsburgh another lifeline.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TD passes in Steelers debut: How did Justin Fields perform in first game with Pittsburgh?

That set the stage for a stunning reception by DK Metcalf, which helped set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning 60-yard field goal. A failed last-gasp connection from Fields to Garrett Wilson, a staggering 74 yards in penalties, and Rodgers’ payback against his former rivals served as painful reminders that a true cultural reset has yet to fully take hold in New York.

Advertisement

Still, the Jets appear to be trending in the right direction. Glenn wanted to inject fresh energy into the Meadowlands, and on Sunday he delivered just that. The next step, however, is turning renewed energy into tangible results—and ultimately into a team capable of contending for a championship.