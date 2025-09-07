Aaron Rodgers sent a strong message to the Jets after the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big 34-32 victory on the road. For the quarterback, his brilliant performance with 4 touchdowns was a reminder to Aaron Glenn and his staff of how wrong they were when the head coach told him they didn’t want him in New York.

“It was nice to win, especially hearing some of the cat calls out there and the boo birds. I’m not sensitive about that. I expected that. I kind of liked that, but, there were probably people in the organization that didn’t think I can play anymore. So, it was nice to remind those people that I still can.”

After arriving from the Detroit Lions, Glenn didn’t take long to confirm to Rodgers that he wasn’t part of his plans. Following that news, the Super Bowl champion quarterback took a long time to decide whether to continue in the NFL or retire. Ultimately, the veteran chose Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Aaron Rodgers go to the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers went to the Steelers because the Jets told him to his face that they didn’t want him as their starting quarterback. Although there were rumors linking him to the Rams and the Vikings, Mike Tomlin convinced him to join his team. That’s why the veteran admitted he had nothing to prove in a Week 1 game.

“No. I just wanted to have fun today. I was dreaming about the opportunity to step back on the field in the offseason and wondering how would it feel. Would the juices flow and would it hit my competitive spirit. There were a lot of moments that I was on the sideline just to myself thanking my wife and my friends for encouraging me to take time on my decision and that this would be the right decision. I’m happy to be a Steeler and happy things went the way they did today.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin reminds doubters of his warning about Aaron Rodgers after Steelers’ win against Jets

Did Aaron Rodgers and Steelers beat the Jets?

Yes. However, Rodgers also said that the victory against the Jets wasn’t anything extra special and even mentioned that it can’t compare to what he’ll feel in a few weeks when he faces the Packers.

Advertisement

“I love beating everybody. So, it doesn’t matter who it is. I really only played 18 games here. Honestly, I was here for two years, but, it doesn’t come close to how it’s going to feel playing Green Bay because that was 18 years of my career.”

Advertisement