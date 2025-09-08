New York media takes a shot at Aaron Rodgers after Steelers’ win vs Jets

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets don’t have a great relationship. After the game where the Pittsburgh Steelers escaped with a win, the press conference and subsequent media posts where filled with classic passive aggressive words between the media and the quarterback.

After the win where he threw for four touchdowns, Rodgers took time to say he “was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets.” The quarterback took issue as to how new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made him fly accross the country to meet with him for five minutes before telling him he wasn’t a part of his plans.

Of course, New York media being as spicy as ever, responded today with a huge cover. It said “So, NOW he can play!” Meaning, when Rodgers was in the Jets, he was never near to the level he showed last Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was really a vintage performance by Aaron Rodgers

In the last few years, Rodgers went from MVP to a guy with more off-field shenanigans than football highlights. Hence, his arrival at Pittsburgh was met with skepticism. After what was his best performance in years, Rodgers might have earned some benefit of the doubt. Maybe he will continue to thrive on the Steelers, and it was the Jets’ playbook which needed a change.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Rodgers only missed eight passes and threw for four tuddies without a turnover. He was completely in sync and commanding the tempo of the offense. He was able to move the chains despite having zero run game. The Steelers only had 53 rushing yards, so it was all Rodgers moving the offense.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear and emotional message to Mike Tomlin and Steelers after epic win in Week 1 against Justin Fields and Jets

The Jets were not an easy win at all

If Rodgers thought beating his former team was going to be easy, he got another thing coming. However, he adjusted and did good enough to win the game. It needs to be said that the Jets offense was a surprise. Tanner Engstrand is the new offensive coordinator and Justin Fields is the new quarterback. Let’s just say that if this first game was a sign of things to come, the Jets will be a handful.

Advertisement

New York has been known for their tough defense and really bad offense in recent years. Now, even if they allowed 34 points, the defense should be better in the next few weeks. As for the offense, the playcalling was brilliant and Justin Fields was very dynamic. The Jets also saw an upgrade with their offense so this might be a win for Rodgers and also a win for the Jets.