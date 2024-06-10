Mike Tomlin has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers to extend his contract, so here is how much does the coach make per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Mike Tomlin's salary at Steelers: How much does the coach make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Mike Tomlin is one of the greates coaches in NFL history. For that reason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have extended his contract, and here’s how much does he make in a year with the AFC North club.

In 2007, the Steelers decided to hire a new head coach to guide the team. Mike Tomlin, a defensive mastermind, arrived in Pittsburgh to build a highly competitive team, and he surely did.

In his debut season, Tomlin was able to win 10 games and lose only six. A year later, he guided the Steelers to their sixth Super Bowl victory, defeating the Arizona Cardinals and securing another Vince Lombardi trophy for the AFC North team.

Breaking down Mike Tomlin’s salary at Steelers

Mike Tomlin has signed a three-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers that will run through 2027. According to reports, his new deal will pay him $37.5 million for the next three seasons.

If we break down Mike Tomlin’s salary, it would look like this: $12.5 per year; $1.04M per month; $260K per week; $34.7K per day; $1.4K per hour; $24 per minute; or $0.4 per second.

Who are the best-paid coaches in the NFL?

With this information, Mike Tomlin is reportedly among the top five highest-paid coaches in the NFL. He has not had a single losing season in his career, which is why the Steelers gave him this extension.

In the top five best-paid NFL coaches, Tomlin appears in fifth place; Sean McVay (Rams) in fourth; Jim Harbaugh (Chargers) in third; Sean Payton (Broncos) in second; and Andy Reid (Chiefs) in first place.