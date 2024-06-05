Micah Parsons is putting the Dallas Cowboys in a tough spot, as he has now revealed the only NFL team he would play for other than the Lone Star club.

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a tough situation with Micah Parsons. The linebacker wants a lucrative contract extension, but if the Lone Star team doesn’t give him one, he’s ready to sign with another NFL club.

For many Cowboys fans, Micah Parsons is the best player on the entire roster today. Since his arrival in 2021, the linebacker has been a remarkable asset, helping to build a very solid defense for Dallas.

However, his future is uncertain. Parsons has not signed a contract extension with the Cowboys yet, which is why rumors about his possible exit from Dallas are more alive than ever.

Micah Parsons would want to play for this AFC team

Micah Parsons is currently not in the best situation with the Cowboys. The linebacker has not signed a new contract with the NFC East club, and his future hangs by a thread.

When Parsons entered the league, he signed a 4-year, $17 million deal with the Cowboys. That rookie contract is still alive, as Dallas exercised the 5th-year option that would pay him $21.3 million for the 2024 season.

Nevertheless, Parsons is not comfortable playing under a one-year contract. He’s trying to secure an extension this summer, but if he doesn’t, the linebacker knows where he would like to play next.

According to Clarence Hill Jr., Cowboys Insider, Micah Parsons wants to continue with the Cowboys. However, he revealed that if he doesn’t get a contract extension, he would love to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Parsons, a Pennsylvania native, would like to return to his home state to play for the Steelers. The reason? The linebacker wants to be coached by Mike Tomlin, a mastermind in defensive terms.

What is Micah Parsons asking for in his new contract?

According to reports, Micah Parsons wants to become the highest-paid non-QB player in the NFL. This would imply that the Cowboys would need to offer him an annual salary exceeding $35 million, which is the amount Justin Jefferson is set to receive from the Vikings.

In 2023, Nick Bosa became the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The defensive end signed a 4-year, $170 million contract with the 49ers, boasting an average salary of $34 million per season.