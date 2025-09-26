Trending topics:
NFL

Mike Vrabel sends clear message to Patriots’ struggling position group

The New England Patriots have left plenty to be desired, and Mike Vrabel has had enough.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesHead coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel sent a clear message to his wide receivers amid a slow start to the 2025 season. The 1-2 Patriots have shown good signs in three games, but they aren’t in the best position to compete. 

With talented WRs such as Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and Mack Hollins, tight end Hunter Henry leads the team in targets (22), touchdowns (two), yards (165,) and is tied with Diggs for the most receptions (13). 

Boutte is the only wide receiver in the top three in yards receiving (147), between Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (138). Vrabel is aware that the wide receivers must elevate their game, but he thinks they are on the right track. 

Advertisement

Mike Vrabel’s message to wide receiver amid slow start 

Ahead of the Week 4 duel against the Carolina Panthers, Vrabel explained what he wants to see from the receiving corps moving forward. 

Mike Vrabel looks on

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

Advertisement

“I just think keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Vrabel said. “There’s opportunities, and we just have to be able to find them when things are there. Again, make the plays that you’re supposed to make. You can see that there’s opportunities, whether that’s an in-cut by Kayshon [Boutte] on the third-and-long, or inward-breaking routes by [Stefon] Diggs, those are all positive things. Again, you can track stats, we can track wins or separation, man coverage and match. … When the opportunities are there, just continue to make them.”

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is improving by the week and if he can connect with his wide receivers, the Patriots will be a more dangerous team. 

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplays Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas with the Packers
NFL

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplays Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas with the Packers

Harry Kane sets new all-time record with Bayern Munich, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland
Soccer

Harry Kane sets new all-time record with Bayern Munich, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland

Lionel Messi has an incredible moment with Ousmane Dembele after winning the Ballon d’Or
Soccer

Lionel Messi has an incredible moment with Ousmane Dembele after winning the Ballon d’Or

Dan Orlovsky sounds off on Falcons’ offensive strategy
NFL

Dan Orlovsky sounds off on Falcons’ offensive strategy

Better Collective Logo