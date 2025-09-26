Mike Vrabel sends clear message to Patriots’ struggling position group

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel sent a clear message to his wide receivers amid a slow start to the 2025 season. The 1-2 Patriots have shown good signs in three games, but they aren’t in the best position to compete.

With talented WRs such as Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and Mack Hollins, tight end Hunter Henry leads the team in targets (22), touchdowns (two), yards (165,) and is tied with Diggs for the most receptions (13).

Boutte is the only wide receiver in the top three in yards receiving (147), between Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (138). Vrabel is aware that the wide receivers must elevate their game, but he thinks they are on the right track.

Mike Vrabel’s message to wide receiver amid slow start

Ahead of the Week 4 duel against the Carolina Panthers, Vrabel explained what he wants to see from the receiving corps moving forward.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

“I just think keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Vrabel said. “There’s opportunities, and we just have to be able to find them when things are there. Again, make the plays that you’re supposed to make. You can see that there’s opportunities, whether that’s an in-cut by Kayshon [Boutte] on the third-and-long, or inward-breaking routes by [Stefon] Diggs, those are all positive things. Again, you can track stats, we can track wins or separation, man coverage and match. … When the opportunities are there, just continue to make them.”

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is improving by the week and if he can connect with his wide receivers, the Patriots will be a more dangerous team.