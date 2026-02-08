Mike Vrabel’s Super Bowl wins: How many rings does the Patriots HC have?

Trending topics:
Mike Vrabel already knows what it’s like to win a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots as a player, and now he’ll be chasing that same glory as the team’s head coach.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.
Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.

Mike Vrabel’s story with the New England Patriots is closely linked, following the franchise’s glorious eras in recent years. The now head coach already knows what it is like to be an NFL and Super Bowl champion with this team as a player—a feat he managed to repeat more than once.

The former linebacker managed to win a total of three SB titles alongside his teammates in Foxborough: XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX. Not only that, he was also a Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro, both in 2007.

Vrabel is synonymous with greatness in New England and now, in his role as a head coach, he will look to once again lead the Patriots to the highest glory in this prestigious league.

His first title

In Super Bowl XXXVI, the New England Patriots secured their first-ever championship by upsetting the heavily favored St. Louis Rams with a 20–17 victory.

Mike Vrabel New England Patriots HC

Az-Zahir Hakim tries to evade a tackle by Mike Vrabel.

This game officially launched the Brady-Belichick dynasty, fueled by a relentless defensive game plan that neutralized the Rams’ explosive offense. Mike Vrabel played a crucial role in that defensive stand, finishing the game with 5 total tackles (3 solo and 2 assisted).

Mike Vrabel reveals one of the primary reasons he joined the Patriots this NFL season

Vrabel’s second ring

In Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Patriots beat the Panthers 32–29 in a high-scoring thriller. Mike Vrabel was a powerhouse on both sides of the ball, recording 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and 6 total tackles. He capped off his legendary performance by catching a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, proving to be the ultimate hybrid weapon for New England.

Mike Vrabel

Linebacker Mike Vrabel #50 of the New England Patriots.

Third title as a player

In Super Bowl XXXIX, the New England Patriots cemented their dynasty by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24–21 on February 6, 2005. Mike Vrabel once again proved to be a dual-threat legend, recording 4 total tackles and 1.0 sack on defense.

On the other side of the ball, he caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady, becoming the first player in NFL history to catch a touchdown in back-to-back Super Bowls while primarily playing defense.

