Mike White has simple advice for Panthers’ defense against Bills

The Carolina Panthers are set to extend their good moment with a win against one of the best teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills. After dropping to 1-3 following a 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots, the Panthers have won three straight games.

The Bills are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, hoping to restart the season with a win against the Panthers. Carolina has become the biggest threat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South division, but they are about to enter a difficult stretch.

Josh Allen and Co. are eager to bounce back and improve to 5-2, but the Panthers are inspired. Third-year quarterback Bryce Young didn’t participate in any of this week’s practice sessions and was listed as doubtful for this game.

Mike White offers simple solution to stop the Bills

Young’s status doesn’t seem promising for the Panthers, but former Bills quarterback Mike White has a simple solution to stop Buffalo: stop Allen.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills

“Stop Josh Allen,” White said with a smile. “That’s really what it comes down to, right? He’s so talented at extending plays and all that good stuff. And he’s so smart at the line of scrimmage, which I don’t think he gets enough credit for. … Unless you’re truly in the day-to-day with him, and you see how he operates and works, you can’t have enough appreciation for it. My time has been so consumed with trying to pick up this playbook, so I’m just trying to focus on that part of it.”

It is so much easier to say it than to do it. Allen is one of the best players in the league and the reigning MVP. The Bills have failed to find a true WR1 option, but Allen remains a big threat to opponents.

The Patriots succeeded in stopping him, and the Panthers could see what Mike Vrabel did to limit the quarterback.