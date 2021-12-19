New York Giants play against Dallas Cowboys today for a game in the Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Week 15 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium today, December 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors know this could be an easy game if things work right. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home team, New York Giants, want to end the losing streak they currently have with two consecutive losses to the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. Both games were on the road. The last time the Giants won a game was in Week 12 against the Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys are close to the playoffs with 9-4-0 in the first spot of the NFC East Division and with two recent victories against the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Football Team on the road. This will be the last game in a series of three on the road games before returning home to play the Washington Football Team again.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Storylines

The Giants have a negative record at 4-9-0 overall, but at least the home record is 3-3-0 and the last three home games were wins for them against Las Vegas Raideres 23-16, Carolina Panthers 25- 3 and recently against the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. The last two weeks the Giants lost to the Miami Dolphins 9-20 and the Los Angeles Chargers 21-37 on the road. The last time the Giants won an away game was in Week 4 of the 2021-22 NFL season against New Orleans Saints 27-21 in OT. The Giants offense are scoring an average of 17.8 points per game.

Dallas Cowboys finally came out of the losing streak between Week 11 and Week 12, they lost those two weeks in a row against the Kansas City Chiefs 9-19 on the road and against the Las Vegas Raiders 33-36 at home. After those bad couple of weeks, the Cowboys won against New Orleans Saints 27-17 and against Washington Football Team 27-20. The Cowboys on the road record is positive at 5-2-0. The Cowboys offense is the second best of the season, the team is scoring an average of 29.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

New York Giants are underdogs at home with +12 ATS and +435 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good home records and the last three games in New York were home team wins. Dallas Cowboys are favorites with -12 points to cover and -500 moneyline. The totals is offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Giants +12.



FanDuel New York Giants +12 / +435 Totals 44.5 Dallas Cowboys -12 / -500

* Odds via FanDuel